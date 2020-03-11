Another current member of the Mount Vernon Police Department, who requested anonymity citing concerns over reprisal, echoed Bovell’s claims.

“On the street, people have said he hits people in handcuffs,” said the member. “I’ve spoken to several people on the street who have complained about it getting physical, going overboard.”

In January of 2014, Antonini was promoted to the rank of detective. In the following two years, civilian complaints alleging physical and, in at least one case, sexual abuse related to a strip search, began to stream in.

One man, arrested in a narcotics investigation in February of 2014, claimed that Antonini pulled him out of a car, grabbed him by his neck and then beat him in the back of the head as he was pinned to the pavement. He claimed other officers hit him too. Police claimed that the man was resisting arrest and attempting to swallow a white substance. They also said he tried to escape in his car, ramming Antonini in the leg.

Photos in the police files show a scratch on the leg that an officer, presumably Antonini, endured from the encounter. They also show the complainant, having a busted lip, several cuts on his face and a slash under his left eye.

In January of 2015, another man claimed that Antonini and Fegan held him down in his home and forcibly searched his anus for drugs—a procedure that is supposed to involve a doctor and a warrant, according to longstanding Mount Vernon Police guidelines obtained by Gothamist/WNYC.

“Detective Antonine had put latex gloves on,” the man wrote. “He put his fingers in my anal [sic] then he squeeze my intestens were I had a hernia the pain was sevre.”

The man also complained of being denied medical attention and being searched in the house instead of at the police station with cameras. Police disputed his account, claiming that the search was limited to a visual strip search in his home, not a body cavity intrusion. Police also denied his claim that he sought medical attention after the search.

Currently, Antonini and Fegan are being sued by a man who claims he was falsely arrested by police and punched in the head by Antonini. The attorney for the two officers has thus far denied all the allegations.

The Mount Vernon Law Department did not respond to Gothamist/WNYC’s Freedom of Information Law requests for all of Antonini’s complaint records, and Westchester prosecutors refused to release them, citing the controversial New York Law that shields police personnel records, known as Civil Rights Law 50-a.

Critics Cast Doubt on Police-Led Investigations

Anthony Mitchell, the retired sergeant who served under several administrations, says the department’s response to the civilian complaints show a lack of care. He pointed out that Fegan, who investigated most of the complaints, had a built-in conflict of interest while probing his own officer’s conduct.

“To me it’s incompetence or turning a blind eye. It’s one of two things and neither one of them are good,” he said.

Commissioner Scott defended the department’s investigatory practices.

“As a department we expect our supervisors to investigate, truthfully and honestly, any and all incidents concerning their subordinates,” he said, adding that some civilian complaints stem from “alleged violators” trying “to get out of tickets or minor narcotics arrests.”

But Daniel Terry, a Mount Vernon spokesman, said the city is trying to address conflict of interest concerns by establishing a civilian complaint review board. “This board will eliminate the possibilities of a single supervisor reviewing the same subordinate,” he said in a statement.

Both Mitchell and the current member of the Mount Vernon police department said supervisors may have ignored warning signs about Antonini because of the detective’s reputation for aggressively going after arrests.

“You need to get your numbers up, so I’m going to tell my guy, ‘I just need my numbers,’” the member said, referring to Antonini’s supervisors. “I don’t ask how.’”

Scott denied claims that the department uses “a number based policing model,” citing the negative effects such an approach would have “on the community as a whole.”

The future of Antonini’s career within the department remains unclear. According to three current police department sources, around the time Gothamist/WNYC published a story about Bovell’s whistleblower case last November, Antonini was taken off a county drug task force and put in a general investigations unit, which investigates a variety of crimes such as rapes and robberies.

Joseph Murray, Bovell’s attorney, says Westchester County prosecutors need to take action. In February of 2019, he said his client provided the DA’s office with evidence showing that multiple other officers have also witnessed serious misconduct involving Antonini and Fegan.

“I don’t have any faith in the district attorney’s office because it’s [been] over a year since we provided this evidence, and my client is continuing to provide them with other evidence,” he said. “Nothing is taking place. I cannot fathom this.”

The DA’s office declined to comment on whether they are investigating Antonini.

Murray says as long as authorities delay, those who have spoken out on the streets and in the department may be in danger.

“So the people who are the subject to these complaints and allegations, what are they doing right now?” he said. “And how are they going to protect themselves? That’s the scary part.”

If you have a tip about a prosecutor's office, a law enforcement agency or the courts, email reporter George Joseph at gjosephwnyc@protonmail.com. He is on Twitter @georgejoseph94 and Instagram @georgejoseph81. You can also text or call him with tips at 929-486-4865. He is also on the encrypted phone app Signal with the same phone number.