An NYC Department of Correction officer was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to the death of an 18-year-old in the Bronx on Thursday, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said cops responded to a 911 call of a male shot in the early hours of Thursday morning. Upon arrival at the scene, they found Raymond Chaluisant of the Bronx unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Further investigation revealed the shooting happened at the intersection of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue. Police said they recovered a “water pellet gun” at the crime scene that may have belonged to the victim, though officers could not confirm that. The NYPD also could not confirm whether Chaluisant had shot the toy gun, or what led to the shooting.

Dion Middleton, 45, was later charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the teenager’s death, the NYPD said Thursday. His attorney information was not immediately available.

An investigation was ongoing, the NYPD said Thursday.

Later on Thursday, the NYPD posted a “notice of violation” regarding “bead blasters” to social media.