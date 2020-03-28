Since the early days of the pandemic, the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom has used data to shape our COVID-19 coverage. We’ve revamped our COVID-19 statistics page to focus on the metrics that matter most during the pandemic’s second year: vaccines, variants and recent trends in New York City.
WNYC/Gothamist commends the tremendous effort that Jake Dobkin, Clarisa Diaz and Zach Gottehrer-Cohen put into maintaining this stats page over its first 16 months.
Also check out our COVID tracker for NYC schools here. The charts, tables and maps on both pages refresh with the latest data every day, but we update the article’s main text about once a week. The charts, tables and maps on both pages refresh with the latest data every day, but we update the article’s main text about once a week. The last text update happened on January 14th.
Recent Trends
These charts portray New York City’s primary COVID statistics over the last 90 days. Confirmed infections declined through September and October but spiked in December. The city reported 56,391 new cases on January 3rd, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began. (Some of these cases were likely recorded over New Year’s and reported on delay.) City health officials attribute the dramatic increase in cases to the long-present delta variant and the newly arrived omicron variant, which is circulating throughout the city.
Hospitalizations are rising and are about on par with mid-April 2020. Severe cases tend to lag behind the other indicators. Deaths have risen to about their January 2020 rate.
This map shows where coronavirus has recently flourished, as judged by the positivity rate. The positivity rate measures how many tests come back showing an infection. High positivity can give a sense of where the virus is spreading fastest, but it isn’t the same as the infection/transmission rate. A high positivity rate—above 5%—can also signal places that have only enough tests to keep pace with severe cases but not mild cases.
This map shows COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last 28 days. Hospitalization rates are higher in parts of the city where fewer people are vaccinated.
Most of New York City’s data is released on a three-day lag. Data for the most recent days is typically provisional. The department revises the data for older dates as new tallies arrive, so numbers for each date may change slightly over time.
Vaccinations
Herd immunity occurs when an infectious disease can no longer spread because community protection is high. This target is unknown for COVID-19, but some experts say it could be achieved when 70-85% of a neighborhood, city, state or nation is immune to infection. New York City provides vaccine statistics on the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene website.
New York City’s vaccine campaign started with early hiccups, caused mostly by inclement weather and limited supplies of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Progress was also hampered by the digital divide and unequal access to the online appointment system for older New Yorkers, whom officials prioritized for the shots. The rollout concentrated in wealthier, less diverse ZIP codes during its early days. Vaccination rates still vary widely among neighborhoods—from about 50% in Borough Park to 100% in midtown.
Daily shots skyrocketed toward the end of February, also spurred in part by the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on February 27th. The number of new takers rose after late March as new eligibility opened up for people older than 50, millennials and then anyone over 16 years old. A similar jump occurred after the vaccines were authorized for adolescents on May 10th. High demand overwhelmed some pop-up vaccine clinics at city schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
On December 18th, CDC advisers voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines over the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing about 50 cases of rare and atypical blood clots in Johnson & Johnson recipients.
COVID booster shots are currently available to all fully vaccinated adults in New York City, provided that it’s been two months since their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months since their second Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot. This winter, the FDA also expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include 12- through 17-year-olds. As of January 14th, the city has administered more than 2.4 million additional doses of COVID vaccine.
While city, state and federal officials have provided millions of people with the COVID-19 vaccines, large gaps remain for some key demographics.
On average, about 85% of New Yorkers over the age of 55 are fully vaccinated. But the oldest New Yorkers are still behind: just 62% of those over age 85 are fully inoculated. Black New Yorkers also remain undervaccinated, while Hispanic New Yorkers’ vaccination rate has surpassed that of white residents.
According to the latest city data, 59% of children ages 5-17 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Kids under 5 years old are currently ineligible, although clinical trials for this age group are in progress.
New York City experienced a high amount of natural exposure during its first and second waves of the coronavirus. This natural immunity combined with defenses provided by the vaccine rollout to drive down cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Natural and vaccine-based immunity is expected to last for months, if not years.
But new variants are more likely to evade the natural immunity seen among past recoveries, while vaccine-based shields are more likely to stay intact. Preliminary evidence from South Africa shows the omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections in unvaccinated people who’ve previously recovered from the virus.
Data released by the city health department shows that fully vaccinated New Yorkers made up just 1% of COVID cases and deaths recorded between January and mid-June 2021.
Variants
Viruses mutate, much like any microorganism or creature with a genome. Coronavirus variants will pose a perpetual threat to unvaccinated people until infection rates are driven to zero.
The delta variant dominated in recent months but has recently been outpaced by the B.1.1.529 variant, called “omicron” by the World Health Organization.
Research suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines may not be as effective against infections caused by the delta and omicron variants, but the drugs can still protect against severe disease, especially after boosters. Hospitalizations and deaths are low for people who take a full course of vaccines.
NYC Pandemic Over Time
These charts show how cases and hospitalizations evolved throughout every borough and citywide.
Currently, school-aged children have the highest COVID case rates citywide.
COVID-19 Pandemic In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut
Parts of New York outside of the five boroughs were hit harder by the state’s second wave relative to its first, a pattern that applied to New Jersey and Connecticut, too. Cases and deaths in all three states decreased dramatically as vaccines became widely available, although the former spiked again over the summer. As of January, community transmission is “high” throughout the tri-state area, putting the entire region above the CDC’s threshold for universal indoor masking.