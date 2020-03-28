Since the early days of the pandemic, the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom has used data to shape our COVID-19 coverage. We’ve revamped our COVID-19 statistics page to focus on the metrics that matter most during the pandemic’s second year: vaccines, variants and recent trends in New York City.

WNYC/Gothamist commends the tremendous effort that Jake Dobkin, Clarisa Diaz and Zach Gottehrer-Cohen put into maintaining this stats page over its first 16 months.

Also check out our COVID tracker for NYC schools here. The charts, tables and maps on both pages refresh with the latest data every day, but we update the article's main text about once a week. The last text update happened on January 14th.

Want different metrics on this page? Please send any questions or comments to SciHealthData@wnyc.org.