The WNYC/Gothamist newsroom is using data to trace the spread of COVID-19 through New York City schools. Here's a link to our main stats page.
The charts, tables and maps on both pages refresh with the latest data every day, but we update the article’s main text about once a week. The last text update happened on January 6th.
Please send any questions, comments or requests to SciHealthData@wnyc.org.
Cases In NYC And NJ Schools
The New York City Department of Education was already reporting dozens of cases among staff and a handful among students prior to September 13th, the first day for public school in the city.
Average daily new cases have more than quadrupled since the start of winter recess and are the highest they’ve been this school year. The education department says this surge is due in part to its decision to include at-home positive test results in its case count.
Discrepancies have emerged in the data from December 13th onward, leading some researchers to believe that the latest numbers undercount new cases. Because of this, WNYC/Gothamist is now calculating new cases based on changes to the cumulative case counts, rather than using the new case tally provided daily by the education department.
By January 7th, more than 88,400 students and staff had received a positive test. Earlier in the school year, the city amended its COVID-19 testing protocol from twice per month to once per week. The education department also said that, starting January 3rd, it would double the number of students being tested weekly, although it’s not yet clear whether that’s actually the case.
From September through December, elementary school-age children had the highest case rate in the city.
Parents and health experts have voiced concerns about the city’s testing strategy, which allows unvaccinated children to opt out of routine tests and attend school in person. Just one-third of students have returned testing consent forms, according to data shared by the education department in late December.
Children ages 5-11 became eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on November 2nd. As of December 20th, about 27% of children in this age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to city data.
Data for New Jersey schools is more limited: The state only reports a comprehensive count of positive COVID test results linked to in-school transmission, aggregated by county. The New Jersey Department of Health has recorded more than 2,200 school-linked cases across 384 outbreaks since classes began on September 7th.
Closures
For the first few months of the 2021-2022 school year, classrooms partially or completely closed after a student or staff member tested positive for COVID. After cases and closures surged in the run-up to winter recess, the education department changed its strategy, opting to send children home with at-home test kits after an exposure.
As a result, closures have plummeted. On January 6th, just 4 classrooms were partially closed and another 20 were completely closed, out of about 58,500 classrooms in the education department’s building surveys. So far this school year, 17 schools have closed their doors.
The city’s health department says an entire school building will only close when there is evidence of “widespread transmission,” but it hasn’t publicly defined what that means. The decision marks a departure from last school year’s policy, which mandated that schools close after reporting two or four cases that could be tied to exposure inside a single building.
Classroom Ventilation
The vast majority of 58,500 classrooms have what the city describes as “operational” ventilation systems, which health experts and officials alike have identified as a critical tool for combating the spread of the coronavirus.
Despite a promise that all classrooms would have adequate fresh air in time for the start of school, more than 1,000 classrooms are still undergoing repairs, according to data from the Department of Education. In about a dozen buildings, fewer than half of classrooms are marked as “operational” in ventilation reports published by the city.
About 4,000 so-called “operational” classrooms rely only on windows for built-in ventilation, which independent health experts describe as unreliable for freshening air.