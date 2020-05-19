In a Central New Jersey shopping plaza, D. is cutting the hair of a longtime client. His voice, muffled as he makes small talk behind his face mask, and the low buzz of the clippers in his gloved hands, are the only sounds in the air.

The shop is dark and the television, which is usually blaring, is off because what the barber is doing is illegal and he doesn’t want to attract the attention of local police. When he finishes, D.—who, like others in this story, did not want to be identified by his full name for fear of fines or jail time —sprays the chair with Lysol and wipes it down.

“I've actually had police officers sitting out in front of the shop at times when I've been inside,” said the former Marine, who refined his barbering skills on military bases across Europe and the Middle East before opening his own shop more than a decade ago.

“I am concerned, but I’m a fisherman. I gotta’ fish. I can't make any money any other way.”

Barbershops are allowed to open this week in parts of Florida, as workers and customers around the country grow impatient with the shutdown of so-called non-essential businesses.

But in New York and New Jersey, considered the epicenter of the virus, officials are acting with great caution. The stay-at-home orders issued in March by Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy largely remain in effect.

In New York, barber shops are considered “phase two” businesses, while parts of upstate that have met certain benchmarks have just been allowed to open up phase one businesses. In New Jersey, Murphy announced Monday that personal service workers would be allowed to reopen in the state’s third phase, but he offered no indication when that would begin. New Jersey is currently in the first phase, which allowed the return of “drive-in activities,” elective surgeries, and retail businesses that operate curbside.

That leaves personal services workers like manicurists, hair stylists, and barbers unable to practice their craft in order to gain income—at least not legally. Many are secretly working —sneaking clients into the back doors of their shops, or packing up their equipment and making house calls, because they need income to feed their families and pay their bills.

“While these are normally very law-abiding citizens, they have to do what they do to survive,” said Michael Busler, an economist and public policy analyst at Stockton University in New Jersey. He said it’s been hard for one-person small business owners to qualify for unemployment compensation, and the federal loan Paycheck Protection Program has proved challenging for everyone.

