Officers shot a man in Queens Thursday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a security guard, NYPD officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near the First Presbyterian Church on 164th Street in Jamaica, according to police. Officials said the male suspect had threatened officers with the same knife he used to stab the security guard in the stomach before cops shot him.

Chief John Chell said a woman saw the suspect acting erratically in front of the church with a knife in his hand. She went and got the attention of the 40-year-old security guard, who approached the suspect and was then stabbed in the stomach. Police were then called, and responding officers issued commands for the suspect to drop the knife, with which he did not comply.

The suspect was waving at the officers and coming toward them with the weapon in his hand, Chell said.