Officers shot a man in Queens Thursday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a security guard, NYPD officials said.
The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near the First Presbyterian Church on 164th Street in Jamaica, according to police. Officials said the male suspect had threatened officers with the same knife he used to stab the security guard in the stomach before cops shot him.
Chief John Chell said a woman saw the suspect acting erratically in front of the church with a knife in his hand. She went and got the attention of the 40-year-old security guard, who approached the suspect and was then stabbed in the stomach. Police were then called, and responding officers issued commands for the suspect to drop the knife, with which he did not comply.
The suspect was waving at the officers and coming toward them with the weapon in his hand, Chell said.
Officers shot the suspect twice and then used a Taser before he dropped the weapon, Chell said.
"The actions of the security from the First Presbyterian Church, the administrative building that was occupied with many people, he did a great job in confronting the male with the knife and stopping maybe this male getting into that location and causing more damage," Chell said.
Police said the suspect had a history of mental illness on record with the department.
The suspect and the injured security guard were both taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition, according to NYPD officials. The officers were also being treated.
It was the second time the NYPD shot someone on Thursday. The NYPD said earlier in the day that officers shot and killed a 78-year-old man as they searched for a burglar who had reportedly broken into a Brooklyn apartment.