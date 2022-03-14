Authorities offered up clearer surveillance footage and a cash reward of up to $70,000 to anyone who helps locate the suspect being accused of shooting several homeless individuals in New York City and Washington D.C.

In a joint press conference Monday evening, officials from New York City, Washington D.C. and the federal government released new images of the suspect accused of shooting five homeless people in both cities, killing two of them — one in New York City on Saturday morning and one in D.C. on March 9.

Most of the shootings occurred during the predawn hours and involved men experiencing homelessness, officials said. Police said preliminary evidence suggested that all of the shootings in question came from the same gun.