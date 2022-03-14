Authorities offered up clearer surveillance footage and a cash reward of up to $70,000 to anyone who helps locate the suspect being accused of shooting several homeless individuals in New York City and Washington D.C.
In a joint press conference Monday evening, officials from New York City, Washington D.C. and the federal government released new images of the suspect accused of shooting five homeless people in both cities, killing two of them — one in New York City on Saturday morning and one in D.C. on March 9.
Most of the shootings occurred during the predawn hours and involved men experiencing homelessness, officials said. Police said preliminary evidence suggested that all of the shootings in question came from the same gun.
"Someone knows this person," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We're asking the public to help find him. We don't want to lose another resident in this city, in New York, or anywhere else. This person is carrying out a premeditative act of shooting innocent people."
Adams said surveillance footage of the New York incidents showed the suspect committing "cold-blooded" attacks, and looking around before pulling the trigger to make sure no one was nearby.
"He must be brought to justice," Adams said. "We will bring him to justice."
Police and mayors from both jurisdictions said investigators were trying to retrace the steps of the individual in question, who they called on to turn himself in. And as for the public, officials offered a reward of $70,000, including $25,000 from NYPD and Washington, D.C. police and another $20,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to anyone who helped bring the suspect into custody.
"We know that this is a scary situation," said Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C. "We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers. It is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population."
Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS, or to contact Washington, D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.