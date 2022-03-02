The man accused of smearing human feces in a woman's face as she sat on a Bronx subway platform has been arrested and charged, police said Monday.

Cops said the suspect, a 37-year-old Bronx man, approached a 43-year-old woman sitting on a southbound platform bench at the East 241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, when he struck her in the face and back of her head with human feces. He then fled the scene on foot, but was arrested in connection to the incident on Monday and charged with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment, the NYPD said in a statement.

It was not clear Tuesday if the man had an attorney who could be reached for comment.

The incident was caught on video and released via NYPD social media on Monday.