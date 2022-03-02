The man accused of smearing human feces in a woman's face as she sat on a Bronx subway platform has been arrested and charged, police said Monday.
Cops said the suspect, a 37-year-old Bronx man, approached a 43-year-old woman sitting on a southbound platform bench at the East 241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, when he struck her in the face and back of her head with human feces. He then fled the scene on foot, but was arrested in connection to the incident on Monday and charged with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment, the NYPD said in a statement.
It was not clear Tuesday if the man had an attorney who could be reached for comment.
The incident was caught on video and released via NYPD social media on Monday.
Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his administration's subway safety plans last month to prevent homeless people from living inside the train cars. He, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, promoted the plan at a Feb. 18 press conference to address crime, providing what he referred to as a direct mandate for officers to enforce rules against things like lying down, sleeping, or outstretching, spitting or littering, aggressive behavior towards riders, smoking or open drug use throughout the system.