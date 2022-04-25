The NYPD is looking for the gunman responsible for the death of a 24-year-old man, who died Monday evening after an altercation inside a Jamaica subway station.

The victim was standing near a token booth inside the Archer Avenue/Parsons Boulevard subway station around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a verbal dispute with the suspect quickly turned physical, according to Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox. A fight ensued, resulting in several rounds being fired into the victim's torso, police said.

The victim was taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

The alleged firearm was recovered at the scene, the NYPD said, but the suspect, who fled after the shooting, remained on the loose as of 8 p.m. Monday night, police said.

Wilcox said the cameras inside the subway station were being reviewed by investigators and witnesses were also being interviewed by detectives.