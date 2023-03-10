A cop shot and killed a dog on Thursday after it bit him while responding to a call on Staten Island, police said.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m when two officers were responding to a call of an emotionally disturbed person inside a home on 34 Comstock Ave. When they arrived, a German Shepherd lunged at one of the officers and bit him on the hand and leg, according to the NYPD.

That’s when the second cop shot the dog, who died, police said.

The two officers were taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment and listed in stable condition.