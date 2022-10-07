Ten people were injured after a cop lost control of an NYPD cruiser in the Bronx on Thursday, jumping the curb and hitting pedestrians on the sidewalk, officials said.

At a news conference at the scene of the crash on Thursday, Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD chief of patrol, said officers were responding to a call of a vehicle being stolen when the crash occurred at 3 p.m. on Hoe and Westchester avenues.

According to Maddrey, the cops were stuck behind another vehicle at the intersection while in pursuit of the crime, and with their lights and sirens on, they crossed over the double yellow line to go around. At the same time, the vehicle made a left turn, and the two cars “clipped” each other, Maddrey said.

The force of the collision hurled the police officer driving the NYPD cruiser onto an adjacent sidewalk, where it struck six pedestrians, whose ages ranged from 5 to 65, Maddrey said. Two people in the other vehicle in the collision were also injured, including a 2-year-old child, Maddrey said.

“I really want to commend the members of the 41st Precinct because they were trying to get here. They were trying to prevent that crime, they were trying to apprehend someone that was attempting to steal a vehicle, and unfortunately, the accident allowed the person to steal a vehicle,” Maddrey said. “So we didn't even catch the person who we were trying to get, because once that accident occurred, then the officers had to get into lifesaving mode and make sure all of our civilians were okay.”

Six people at the scene were taken to the hospital, officials said. None of them had any life-threatening injuries, but two were listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening, Maddrey said.

Two cops were also treated, but did not suffer severe injuries, Maddrey said.

In April, the NYPD faced fierce criticism from street safety advocates after a police officer driving a van struck and killed a pedestrian on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.