If you planned to celebrate Mother’s Day relishing the last of the cherry blossoms or picnicking in one of the city’s newly-verdant greenspaces, think again.

Meteorologists predict unseasonably cold temperatures, nearly twenty degrees below a typical May day, and steady rainfall throughout much of the weekend.

“It might be better to find some plans for indoors,” warned meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki, with the National Weather Service. “This weekend looks to be quite cool and wet.”