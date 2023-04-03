Mayor Eric Adams on Monday delivered a stern warning to those who plan to protest former President Trump’s indictment, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying that they should “control themselves” and “respect the rule of law” in New York City.

“While you're in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams said of Taylor, the far-right lawmaker who he accused of being a source of “misinformation” and “hate speech.”

The mayor made those remarks at a news conference in City Hall, one day before a historic arraignment that will make New York City a spectacle of media interest and potential protest.

There are currently no credible public safety threats, Adams said.

At a minimum, Trump’s presence is expected to cause traffic disruptions around Midtown and Lower Manhattan.

City officials said there will be road closures around Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. The former president is expected to arrive in New York City on Monday and stay overnight at Trump Tower. On Tuesday, he is reportedly set to surrender at the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before being arraigned in court.

Greene is expected to hold a rally at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a city park on Leonard Street.