A construction worker died Monday morning after falling from a building in the Upper West Side, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan, the FDNY and Department of Buildings confirmed. A preliminary investigation by the DOB found that the worker was installing netting around a supported scaffold at the 15th floor level when they fell to the sidewalk shed below, according to DOB spokesperson Andrew Rudansky.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

The owners of the 23-story building have active work permits for facade repair and the supported scaffold, Rudansky said.

Attempts at reaching the building's owner were not successful. The DOB’s investigation is ongoing.