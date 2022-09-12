A construction worker was killed on the job in Brooklyn when a piece of machinery fell on him on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at 9:11 a.m. at the site of a new 14-story building project on Java Street in Greenpoint while workers were using an excavator to move pipes, Department of Buildings spokesperson Andrew Rudans said. A preliminary investigation by the department found that the victim was using straps to secure pipes to the excavator arm when the machinery failed, and a large section of the arm weighing at least 2,000 pounds fell on him.

First responders were called to the scene and the construction worker, identified by police as a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. His name was not released as of Monday evening.

The DOB ordered a full stop work order at the site, Rudans said. An investigation by the DOB, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the NYPD was ongoing. The investigation will determine if the people in charge of the site implemented the safety measures mandated by the city, officials said.

“This morning, a construction worker tragically lost his life in Brooklyn. We have stopped all work at the site to thoroughly investigate exactly what occurred,” DOB Commissioner Eric Ulrich said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than keeping New Yorkers safe, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the public, including members of the construction industry."

The general contractor at the site is Lendlease Construction, according to the DOB. A person who answered the phone at Lendlease Construction did not comment when reached by Gothamist.

Monday’s incident was the fifth construction-related fatality so far this year, according to Rudans. The number is slightly lower than the same time last year, when there were seven deaths. Overall, construction deaths have been on a downward trend, declining 33% between 2018 and 2021.