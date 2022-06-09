While Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has been a full-throated supporter of the plan, and maintains a close relationship with Lieber, she made it clear there would be no movement on congestion pricing at the moment.

“This is not going to happen over the next year, now’s not the right time,” Hochul, campaigning to run for a full term in office, said at Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate.

Indeed, the MTA wasn’t planning to have the program up and running until the end of 2023. But other actions to keep the program on track were expected this year. They’re now on hold again.

One key step was the creation of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, a six-member panel representing the regions served by the MTA. The governor would appoint five members, and the New York City mayor would choose one. This panel would determine the cost of the toll drivers would pay, and designate other exemptions to the congestion charges, beyond those already written into the original legislation.

Speaking at an unrelated event at Penn Station Thursday, Hochul clarified her view that, overall, she still supports the program.

“I’m committed to getting it done. Our environment demands it. This region demands it. And yes, it should’ve happened long ago,” she said.

Lining up to kill the plan

Even if congestion pricing was to move forward, opponents of the program are likely preparing to file or join any lawsuit to the program.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, has blasted the program and called for an extra toll on New York drivers entering New Jersey if it goes through.

Gov. Phil Murphy backed Gottheimer’s suggestion and said Thursday, “all options are on the table.”

Preliminary discussions suggested drivers who enter Manhattan from the Holland or Lincoln Tunnel might be exempt from the toll, but drivers crossing the George Washington Bridge would have to pay a fee if they drove below 60th Street.

“That’s unacceptable, that’s not going to happen,” Murphy said.

Gottheimer also proposed tax breaks to companies that move to New Jersey so his state’s drivers don’t have to drive into Manhattan.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican also running for governor, has vowed to kill congestion pricing if he’s elected.

City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who represents sections of southeast Queens, told Gothamist she’d happily join any lawsuit blocking congestion pricing from going into effect. She said there should be more breaks for New Yorkers now, not more taxes.

“It’s about time that we start to carve out some incentives for people to remain here in New York City, and not flee the way they have been,” she said. “I don’t believe it will work, in fact I believe it will make the city more unmanageable to travel through.”

Leah Shahum knows how opponents of seemingly-green projects can use the environmental review as fodder for lawsuits. She was executive director of the non-profit group the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition when that city tried to double the number of bike lanes in the mid-2000s. After the program’s environmental review was released, the city was sued by two individuals.

“They weren’t arguing that bike lanes had a negative impact on air quality or wildlife or air quality; they were very clear they didn’t want parking removal,” Shahum said.