When Meaghan Whyte snagged an appointment for her first COVID-19 vaccine last February, she couldn’t believe her luck. “I was so excited to be getting it,” said Whyte. At the time, only select groups of New Yorkers were eligible, including people with certain “underlying conditions.” Whyte qualified because she was pregnant. She said she discussed it with her doctor, who “was very encouraging.”

But staff at the city-run vaccine site at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica, Queens cast doubt on her decision. When the nurse administering the vaccine found out Whyte was pregnant, she called over her supervisor, Whyte recalled in a recent interview with Gothamist. The supervisor then asked if Whyte had a note from her doctor — something that wasn’t required to get a shot.

“The supervisor explained to me that the reason they were questioning me is that the vaccine causes infertility,” Whyte said, citing a myth back then that’s still circulating a year later.

At the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, based on the way the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines worked, they were “unlikely to pose a specific risk” to pregnant people or their fetuses. And there was already research showing that pregnant people were at higher risk for severe disease if they contracted the coronavirus.

But limited data was available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding people during those early days because they were left out of clinical trials. It’s an omission that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) protested while the vaccines were being tested. Back in 2020, OB/GYN’s wrote letters and op-eds urging for this group to be included.

Although there is now more robust vaccine safety data based on pregnant individuals who have already gotten the shots — and clear public health guidance recommending that pregnant individuals get vaccinated — ACOG says that a lack of early research on this population spawned mixed messaging and misinformation that has been difficult to overcome.

“The downstream effect was that obstetrician-gynecologists across the country were not able to confidently counsel patients and encourage them to get vaccinated despite knowing the serious risks pregnant people face if they contract the virus,” said Dr. Christopher Zahn, vice president of practice activities for ACOG. “Misinformation regarding the vaccines was allowed to fill the data gap during those critical months and surely resulted in some of the vaccine hesitancy we’ve seen among this population.”

After Gothamist published an article in early February about staff at a city-run vaccine hub in the Bronx discouraging people who were pregnant or breastfeeding from getting COVID-19 shots, Whyte and several other New Yorkers reached out to share similar stories. These anecdotes spanned private, state and city-run clinics in the five boroughs. They took place as far back as February 2021 and as recently as December.