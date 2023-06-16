Coney Island will be full of sparkles and sea creatures, thanks to the Mermaid Parade this Saturday.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 marchers and hundreds of thousands of spectators to attend the event, now in its 41st year.

“It's a celebration of all that is artistic within New York City,” said Adam Rinn, artistic director of Coney Island USA, the nonprofit organization that puts on the parade.

This year’s event will be led by its grand marshals: rapper and producer Kool Keith, the parade’s king; and the city's Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, the parade’s queen.

People of all ages are welcome to attend, said Rinn. “It’s just a terrific, terrific party.”

When is the parade?

It’s Saturday, June 17, and steps off at 1 p.m.

How long does it take?

About three hours.

How’s the weather looking?

Rainy, with temperatures in the 70s. The parade will happen rain or shine.

What’s the route?

The parade starts at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and heads east to West 10th Street. From there, it goes down to the Boardwalk, and ends by the Parachute Jump.

Can I march?

Possibly! There may be some spots available on the day of the parade.

Registration starts at $20 for children, and prices go up from there. Only cash is accepted, and spots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where can I watch?

You can watch anywhere along the route. If you watch on Surf Avenue, you’ll see everything in the parade, including the motorized floats and antique cars, which don’t go down the boardwalk.

But organizers caution that crowds along this part of the route can be akin to Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and recommend staying on the non-beach side of Surf Avenue if you want to duck out early.

Rinn, the parade’s artistic director, said the best viewing is at the judge’s stand, located on Surf Avenue and West 19th Street. It’s also not free: Admission there starts at $200.

“You get an unobstructed view,” said Rinn, who added that the fee is a fundraiser for Coney Island USA, which puts on the parade.

Regardless of where you plan to watch, get there early. Rinn advised arriving by 9 a.m., before the roads close.

Will roads be closed?

Yes, and check the MTA’s website for planned service changes before heading out.

The B35 bus will be detoured from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The city’s Department of Transportation advises that the following roads will be closed.

Formation:

West 21st to West 23rd Street between Neptune Avenue and Boardwalk

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 24th Street

Route:

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Festival: