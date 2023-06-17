Mermaids, mermen, merfolk with nonbinary or fluid identities and mer-ry celebrants of nearly every imaginable description lined Surf Avenue in Coney Island Saturday morning for the 41st Mermaid Parade. “The Mermaid Parade is definitely one of the most surreal experiences that somebody can have,” Adam Rinn, Coney Island USA’s artistic director, said earlier this week. “It's just a sea of real-life mermaids, Neptunes, sea-creatures, sailors — with a backdrop of Coney Island.” This year’s parade, billed as the nation’s largest arts parade, honored hip-hop legend Kool Keith as its king, and city Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo as its queen. Organizers estimate hundreds of thousands of people come out each year.

Thousands of participants — and hundreds of thousands of spectators — came out to Surf Avenue in Coney Island Saturday, June 17, 2023 for the 41st Mermaid Parade. Louis C. Hochman / Gothamist

Sadie Hughes Boozer has lived in East Flatbush for decades. She's long thought about taking part in the Mermaid Parade — but Saturday, with her face bejeweled and ocean-blue, and seashells round her neck, she said this was finally the year. "No one wanted to come with me, so this year, 'I said no matter what, I'm coming,'" she said. Hughes Boozer is used to decorating her daughter for fun holiday events ("She's a beautiful Ursula, but she didn't come"). She enjoyed the chance to get made up herself, to come out and hear joyous music, to see classic cars, and to enjoy the creative spirit of New Yorkers. "Just like the Halloween parade — it's all authentic New Yorkers. And this is an authentic New York event, she said.

Rinn — a sword-swallower, strongman, performer — described the annual tradition as “seriously the greatest day in not only Coney Island, not only Brooklyn, but the entire city.” The parade has been held nearly every year since 1983, but went virtual in 2020 and was cancelled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade stepped off at 1 p.m. from West 21st and Surf Avenue, rolling east to West 10th street before looping around to the boardwalk, and was set to wrap up around 4 p.m. A ceremony on the beach also marks the start of the official summer swimming season on Coney Island.

“It opens the summer with a true celebration of incredible art, NYC’s entrepreneurial spirit, and our community pride” parade organizers said on their website. It's a family-friendly event, but some attendees are more scantily clad than others, so organizers encourage parents to exercise their own judgment when bringing young children. A livestream was hosted planned on YouTube as well. The B35 bus was set to be detoured until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Several road closures were planned for the day of the parade as well.