A proposal to build a Coney Island casino is on the books, but residents there are not playing games.

Community leaders and activists sounded off Monday night over a bid to construct a casino in their neighborhood. Some expressed concern that the venue would bring more traffic and crime to the neighborhood and skepticism about the promised economic benefits, while others argued it would be a boon for business.

“This casino is a travesty. It will destroy the community and it will drain the community of the resources that the people barely have," Kashiem Brown told Gothamist. “You want to build a casino in a community that is already neglected by the city and state as a whole, and what’s gonna happen further is going to drain the people of their means.”

People protested outside a community meeting at the local YMCA, where they were asked to submit their opinions on the proposal. The United Front Against Displacement hosted a rally outside.

"I don't know how I feel yet,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who organized two such meetings on Monday for locals to be heard. “I want to be honest. Ultimately, what I want is for Coney Island to be taken care of. That's what I care about more than anything. And whatever decision the state wants to make here, I want the community involved. That's what I'm doing here."