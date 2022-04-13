On Tuesday morning, a gunman detonated a smoke device aboard a busy train and opened fire, witnesses and police said. As the train pulled into the Sunset Park station, witness videos show people rushing to leave the smoke-filled car and others helping those injured onto the platform. Ten people were shot and at least 13 more people were injured, the NYPD said.

No suspect has been arrested, but police identified Frank R. James, 62, as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

South Brooklyn train service was disrupted the remainder of Tuesday as police investigated the shooting, but by Wednesday morning, D, N and R trains were stopping at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn in both directions, though delays may be ongoing.

Brooklyn mom Rosalie Cruz took her daughter to school Wednesday, getting off at the 36th street station. “I don’t feel safe in the train at all, my daughter is scared herself,” she said.

Cruz said if the cameras were operating in the station properly, the suspect may have been arrested by now: “I rely on the MTA and I feel like they let us down.”