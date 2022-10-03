Keep those sweaters and umbrellas handy. The cool and rainy weather from the weekend is sticking around through Wednesday, along with some gusty winds. Though it’s not exactly a direct effect of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida last week, meteorologists said that tropical moisture brought up by the storm merged with an area storm, resulting in intermittent rain in New York City and surrounding areas. “It means more the same for New York City through the middle of the week, so we're looking for waves of rain at times,” meteorologist Garett Argianas told Gothamist. “It's still kind of gusty too. I don't think the wind is going to cause any big trouble around here, but it'll be gusting, say 30 to 35 miles per hour.”

Temperatures will stay uncharacteristically cold for October, in the 50s tomorrow and between 50s and 60s on Wednesday. The rainfall on Monday also caused some minor coastal flooding. And Argianas said there would likely be more of the same heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for New York City and surrounding areas, which is set to expire Tuesday at 6 p.m. Argianas said the effects have been mild so far, and Tuesday should see similar conditions.

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for all but the CT coastlines of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties for this afternoon into evening high tide cycle, for widespread minor and localized moderate flooding. Visit https://t.co/QupNckAo8Q for more details. pic.twitter.com/OUogGG5VHG — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 2, 2022