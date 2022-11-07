Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue throughout the day Monday, but a cold front will push through the area by evening, plunging temperatures down to the mid-40’s, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists expect cooler temperatures midweek, but project they’ll buoy back to the mid-60’s by the weekend, hitting temperatures about ten degrees higher than an average mid-November day.

On Monday, high temperatures are expected to climb to 75 degrees in Central Park, the fourth day of temperatures in that range. On Sunday, runners powered through 26.2 miles, traversing the five boroughs during record-breaking heat; the warmest marathon in more than three decades. But wear a scarf to the polls Tuesday, as Election Day and the Wednesday after will be cooler, with highs only climbing into the mid-50’s and low temperatures as low as 40 degrees.