It may be the beginning of the ten plagues, it may be a byproduct of the Canadian wildfires, but clouds of tiny bugs are swarming New York City. Over the past two days New Yorkers have reported running, biking, walking and even taking the train through hordes of tiny bugs. The nasty little gnats have been caught on video, flying around parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn and making it hard to breathe. They’ve even infiltrated subway platforms.

Some people are saying they’re green, others are saying they’re white. Some are saying they’re hard to see with the naked eye, but easy to accidentally ingest with an open mouth or nose. While scientists have yet to confirm where exactly the bugs came from, it’s possible that they could be Pyrophilous insects: species like the Microsania that are attracted to smoky, post-fire landscapes for mating and resources.