The city is rolling out a new batch of climate resiliency plans to shore up its coastlines affecting more than 8 million residents living along 520 miles of coastline and hundreds of neighborhoods built on creeks, wetlands and islands.

For the last three years, a team of six planners at the Department of City Planning has worked full time to create the New York City Comprehensive Waterfront Plan. And after a yearlong pandemic delay, the 290-page document was released during the final days of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration in December to combat the urgent challenges of climate change and sea level rise.

While the city government is not required to follow the plan’s strategic guidelines, it still provided a clear outline for how the next 10 years could unfold.

The plan highlights numerous climate resiliency projects that would make significant progress in the next 10 years, including the recent revival of the United States Army Corps of Engineers NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study. This study, which had been indefinitely postponed by former President Donald J. Trump's administration, is the first step in constructing a massive series of storm surge barriers in the mouths of various waterways around the city.