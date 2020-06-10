On a normal weekday, Brooklyn’s housing court is like a subway car at rush hour. Tenants, lawyers and landlords line up to enter in the morning on Livingston Street, and are then crushed into crowded elevators after passing through metal detectors. Many take the stairs instead, and then face long lines to see a clerk. Lawyers and clients meet in busy hallways where conversations are frequently interrupted by crying children and the clanging of stairwell doors.

That level of activity stopped during the pandemic. Judges and parties used Skype only for emergency hearings, such as tenants locked out of apartments, or for settling ongoing disputes.

But as more than 30 courts in New York City now enter phase one, well behind their counterparts in the rest of the state, there are special concerns about the city’s five housing courts. Tenant advocates worry about how things will ramp up given the backlog of old cases, new ones that have been been put on hold, and an end to the moratorium on evictions this summer for tenants financially affected by the coronavirus.

The Office of Court Administration (OCA) said it’s proceeding with caution at all of its courts to avert a resurgence of the coronavirus. The state’s court system was hit hard by the pandemic. Three judges died and 170 court employees were sickened.

