New York City officials are warning tenants of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village not to drink the tap water, after water testing revealed unsafe levels of arsenic, Mayor Eric Adams’ office confirmed Saturday.

Charles Lutvak, a spokesperson for Adams’ office, said the housing authority began testing water at the Jacob Riis Houses after receiving complaints it was cloudy. “Preliminary results from retesting” came through Friday revealing unsafe levels of arsenic, Lutvak said.

“The city has taken immediate action, including providing support and drinking water to every household at Riis while we conduct additional water testing,” he said. “We are communicating with residents [of the] Riis Houses and will continue to share the most up-to-date information available. These concerns are limited only to Riis Houses at this time – New Yorkers throughout the city can continue drinking and using tap water as they usually do.”