A pedestrian tunnel in Washington Heights that was controversially scrubbed of its street art will soon be repainted with “bold, colorful designs,” the New York City Department of Transportation said on Thursday.

The agency issued a request for proposals for the “beautification of the 191st Street Tunnel” — after the city plastered over graffiti and public murals in the tunnel with white paint in January. The move follows backlash from community members who accused the city of “whitewashing” a hallmark of the neighborhood’s identity and falling short of giving residents ample representation in the decision-making process.

“It was just wrong on every avenue to, one, do it behind our backs, and two, do it in a color where it just felt like an insane asylum walking down that tunnel, and three, to do it without the community’s approval,” said Luiggy Gomez, a lifelong Washington Heights resident.

Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement that the agency would be looking for artists proposing designs “that reflect the rich cultural identity of Washington Heights and create a vibrant space for the commuters who use this major hub every day.”

A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment further on whether artists from Washington Heights would receive priority. Up to four artists will be chosen for the project, and the redesign will be carried out this year.

Submissions will be accepted through April 14.

“NYC DOT invites artists and/or designers (the ‘Artists’) to envision the surface of tunnel as a canvas for art,” the agency’s description of the project reads.

The tunnel has invited other concerns, including reports of drug use and other public safety issues. But the removal of colorful art from the tunnel walls came as a surprise to many.

Gomez, who has lived on the same block in Washington Heights for more than 30 years, said the walls have not remained a blank slate since being painted white, as the graffiti has returned.

“Please don’t let the people who are not from the community speak for the community,” Gomez said, urging the city to hire Washington Heights artists for the beautification project. “It is a slap in the face for us to not be involved in these conversations.”