The city Department of Buildings has issued vacate orders on three additional garages Wednesday as part of a targeted enforcement sweep since a Manhattan parking garage partially collapsed last month, killing one person.

A garage in the East Village was ordered to fully vacate and two others in the Lower East Side and Bed-Stuy were ordered to partially vacate due to structural concerns, the DOB said Wednesday. The department has upped its efforts sending out engineers to assess parking structures throughout the city since a parking garage at 57 Ann St. partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan last month, killing its longtime manager and injuring several others.

“Our structural engineers are continuing their work to assess and review inspection findings of parking structures around the city, as part of our targeted enforcement sweeps of parking structures,” said Andrew Rudansky, press secretary for the DOB, in a statement. “As a result of this ongoing process, DOB has issued three additional vacate orders, where unsafe conditions necessitated parts of the buildings to be vacated. These actions were taken in the interest of public safety, until such time as these building owners can make the necessary repairs.”

The five-story commercial parking garage at 228 East Ninth St. in the East Village that was ordered to fully vacate was managed by the same company as the one on Ann Street, the DOB said. Engineers with the DOB found it “in a state of disrepair, with cracked and spalling concrete, and exposed steel reinforcement beams at various locations.” The department ordered all vehicles to be removed.

In Bed-Stuy, engineers found that the concrete on the ceiling of a parking garage at 1368 Fulton St. was breaking, and exposed steel reinforcement beams showed signs of corrosion. A brick wall was also missing mortar, and there were plumbing leaks throughout the garage, which is inside a six-story mixed-use building, the DOB said. A partial vacate order was issued for an 800 square foot area inside of the garage, but the rest of the garage and building were not affected.

Engineers found 71 vehicles inside the garage at 148 Madison St., 39 more than legally permitted, the DOB said. The garage, which is located in the lower levels of a mixed-use building on the Lower East Side, was also found in “state of disrepair, with spalling concrete slabs within the parking garage at various locations.”

As a result, the DOB issued a partial vacate order for parts of the parking garage, but other areas of the garage and the rest of the building were allowed to remain open and occupied. The garage was also ordered to comply with its certificate of occupancy, the DOB said.

The DOB ordered the owners of the buildings at all three locations to hire engineers to compile a full structural report,

The city already placed vacate orders on several buildings in the immediate aftermath of the Midtown collapse, including four parking garages that were “deteriorated to the point where they were now posing an immediate threat to public safety,” the DOB said in April.

An investigation into the Ann Street collapse was still ongoing, the DOB said Wednesday.

Local Law 126, a slate of rules passed in 2021, requires all of New York City’s more than 1,200 parking garages to undergo inspections by certified professionals by the end of 2027. The requirement is phased in by borough. Structures south of Central Park and on the Upper West Side are due for inspection by the end of this year.

David Brand and Christopher Werth contributed reporting.