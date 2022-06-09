Along the grimy, pigeon-ridden underbelly of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that bisects North Brooklyn, you won’t find any more tents.

Around 20 homeless New Yorkers had established a string of encampments there during the pandemic, but near daily visits from police and sanitation workers over the past three months have driven the area’s former residents elsewhere.

“Now what it looks like is a parking lot,” said Benjamin Adam on a recent afternoon surveying the area.

He’s a volunteer with North Brooklyn Mutual Aid, a group that’s tried to provide food, clothes and other necessities for the area’s unsheltered population.

“There's now a sense that having a tent under the BQE will get you arrested," he said.

For Mayor Eric Adams and supporters of his efforts, that represents a success. But homeless advocates continue to rail against the tactics as inhumane, especially as most of those displaced simply end up sleeping on other streets.

This 15-block stretch under the BQE was targeted for encampment sweeps more than 60 times since the start of the year, more than any other stretch in the city, according to city data obtained through a Freedom of Information Request by the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center, and shared exclusively with Gothamist.

According to the data, the sweeps were most concentrated in Lower Manhattan and North Brooklyn. City workers returned to the same encampments repeatedly, sometimes hitting a single address as many as 11 times.