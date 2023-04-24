The Adams administration has reached a labor deal with the city's largest police union, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday.

Members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the city’s eight-year $5.5 billion contract with the Police Benevolent Association, which represents roughly 23,000 officers. Of the 85% of members who voted, 98% voted to approve the contract, which was first announced earlier this month.

The deal increases cop wages from 2.24% to 4%, retroactive to 2017 and going through 2025. It also provides a new pilot program that will allow officers to test working extended tours of 10- and 12-hour shifts, in order to work fewer days throughout the year overall.

“The men and women of the NYPD put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our city safe — and we’re proud that the PBA contract ratified today recognizes the unique contributions and sacrifices that members of service make on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Adams said.

PBA president resident Patrick Lynch said the union hopes to get even more wage increases when bargaining for the next contract in 2025.

“Over the past six years, PBA members have endured the pandemic, riots, rising crime and a deluge of criticism. Through it all, our unity never wavered in our fight for fair market pay,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. “That fight is still not over. We will continue our quest to return New York City police officers to their rightful place as the highest paid police officers in the nation.”