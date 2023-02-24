The city said on Friday that it will reconsider controversial plans to add a third lane to a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it’s re-examining the number of lanes it might build as part of upgrades and repairs to the triple cantilever section of the BQE along the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. As a result, the timeline for the project will be pushed back, and an environmental review originally scheduled for this spring will instead begin in the fall.

“We are committed to environmental justice, public health, and reducing the harmful effects of the BQE by building as narrow a structure as possible,” Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez wrote in a statement.

In December, the city presented plans that included three lanes on the upgraded roadway.

Currently, there are only two lanes in each direction – a measure meant to reduce the deterioration of the 1.5-mile stretch of roadway. Advocates and politicians had said the city should not be expanding space for cars, but rather seeking to reduce traffic.

“Every elected official representing the triple cantilever section has been crystal clear with DOT, we want to see a two-lane solution,” City Councilmember Lincoln Restler told Gothamist. “We can’t afford to add a third lane that would amount to 6 million more vehicles releasing emissions in our community each and every year. It’s unacceptable for our climate future and we fully expect DOT to identify a viable two-lane solution.”