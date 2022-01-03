A travel advisory will be in effect for New York City on Monday with snow expected to impact morning commutes, officials announced Sunday.

Standing in front of 50,000 tons of salt at the Spring Street Salt Shed, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced how the city was preparing for the first snowfall of the year.

“We are ready to meet the storm head-on,” he said. “This city is prepared because of the professionals that are here.”

Adams was joined by Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson and NYC Emergency Management First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell, who urged caution while traveling on Monday.

Farrell said up to one inch of snow is expected in the city, with the heaviest snowfall happening during the morning commute.

Grayson said 700 salt spreaders were loaded and ready to go Sunday night. “We will be deployed on the overnight shift waiting for those first flakes to start. And we will be salting throughout the duration of the snowfall,” he said.