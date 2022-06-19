New York City marked Juneteenth, a year-old federal holiday commemorating the final end of slavery two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, with a tribute in lights and ceremony.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would illuminate some 19 buildings including City Hall, in red, black and green, the colors of the Pan-African flag in honor of the holiday. Buildings will be lit Sunday night, the day of the official holiday, and Monday, the day the holiday is being observed. This is also the first year city workers will observe Juneteenth as a paid-holiday, he noted.

“Today is a moment to remember and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans to our country, while simultaneously recognizing the many sacrifices and hardships our community has faced,” Adams said in a statement. “I hope all New Yorkers will join with me in acknowledging the freedom Black Americans were denied for far too long,” he added.

Adams was scheduled to attend Juneteenth celebrations in Central Park and at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, and at CitiField where he was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.