Two to four inches of snow are expected to blanket the tri-state area, with a possibility of up to six inches in some spots, starting Thursday night into Friday morning, in what could be the first major snow event of the winter season.

Meteorologists expect the fast moving storm to push through the area in less than 12 hours, meaning commuters on Friday morning could have a messy voyage in store.

“Fortunately for snow lovers we’re potentially looking at our first widespread light to moderate snowfall,” said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’ll be potentially on the wetter side… which would be nice for, of course, sledding, snowball making, snowmen.”