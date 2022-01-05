Two to four inches of snow are expected to blanket the tri-state area, with a possibility of up to six inches in some spots, starting Thursday night into Friday morning, in what could be the first major snow event of the winter season.
Meteorologists expect the fast moving storm to push through the area in less than 12 hours, meaning commuters on Friday morning could have a messy voyage in store.
“Fortunately for snow lovers we’re potentially looking at our first widespread light to moderate snowfall,” said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’ll be potentially on the wetter side… which would be nice for, of course, sledding, snowball making, snowmen.”
Joshua Goodman, a spokesperson for the city Department of Sanitation said the agency’s projections indicated as much as six inches of snow could accumulate, though the National Weather Service said that scenario looked less likely.
“We are coordinating with NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol,” Goodman said. “We ask all New Yorkers to exercise caution when traveling, and to know that we are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”
Following the snowfall Thursday into Friday, temperatures are expected to sink into the twenties and teens throughout much of next week, as bands of icy Arctic air mingle with the Jet Stream and work their way down into our region.
But meteorologist Ramunni said that’s to be expected this time of year, after all, "it is wintah."