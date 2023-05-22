The city has issued more than 20 new violations against a Brooklyn landlord since his tenants went public with deteriorating conditions they said made their homes uninhabitable.

The residents at the Amber Street property in the East New York neighborhood nicknamed “The Hole” spoke to Gothamist earlier this month about problems of black mushrooms growing from their walls, regular pest issues and a cesspool of leaking raw sewage in and around the building. One tenant said the issues caused her family respiratory and skin issues.

Since Gothamist began inquiring about the state of the three-story building earlier this month, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development has issued the landlord, Frank Sollecito, 22 new violations for the problems at the property.

Sollecito was already facing 32 violations from HPD for issues like mold, roaches, and leaking sewage. And the Department of Buildings previously issued to Sollecito a $12,350 fine for a February violation for a “failure to connect the building sewer system to the public sewer or to a private disposal system.”

Sollecito is in default on the February violation after failing to appear in court on May 3, according to the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings.

When reached by text, Sollecito declined to comment, saying he would only discuss the matter on Facebook Live.

The Amber Street tenants said Sollecito has for more than a year refused to fix the mold, sewage and leaks that fill their homes. And on May 16, the residents found letters from Sollecito taped to the building’s front door, informing families in two of the property's three apartments that their leases were being terminated.