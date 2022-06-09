With two weeks of the school year remaining, the school mask mandate for the city's youngest students will be lifted June 13th because COVID-19 cases are “steadily falling,” Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.

Children under five years old still cannot get vaccinated. But Adams said Thursday the declining rates of COVID meant the mask mandate for 2-to 4-year-olds could be lifted, while in the same statement urging all New Yorkers to wear masks indoors. The mandate was the last remaining for city students.

“I have always said that the science will guide us out of the pandemic, and because we have followed the data, which shows that cases are steadily falling, we‘ve beaten back the latest COVID-19 surge,” Adams said in a statement Thursday.

The mayor reiterated that schools have been among the safest places in the city for children and that, while masks will be optional, “we still strongly recommend that New Yorkers of all ages continue to wear masks indoors and we will continue to make masks available for any child or school staff member.”

The end of the mandate for younger kids at schools and early childhood settings comes months after the mandates for older students were lifted. City officials had said earlier that younger children remained at risk because they cannot be vaccinated. In April, the mandate was scheduled to lift until a surge in cases prompted the city to keep the policy in place. A group of parents sued the city over the continued mandate, arguing their kids were suffering from wearing masks, though there is no conclusive evidence that masks directly cause developmental issues.

The Department of Health referred questions to a Twitter thread by Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vance, who wrote Thursday “Cases have fallen since May 23, giving us confidence that we have passed the peak and we are heading into a safer environment.”