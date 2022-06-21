The New York City Police Department crushed a massive pile of seized dirt bikes at a Brooklyn auto pound Tuesday, pledging to get the vehicles off the roads for good.

Standing before the mound of metal and rubber, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she wanted to send a clear message to anyone who rides ATVs and dirt bikes, which are illegal to drive on city roadways and sidewalks.

"We will seize that bike and we will destroy it,” she said at a press conference at the Erie Basin Auto Pound. “We take this very seriously, because driving these motorbikes on city streets, on sidewalks or in parks and within housing developments is dangerous, it's reckless and it's illegal."

Sewell said the NYPD will use every tool at its disposal to rid the streets of dirt bikes, which are meant for recreational, off-road use – not for busy urban neighborhoods. Police have reportedly seized about 2,000 ATVs and motorbikes so far this year – almost double the number taken by this time in 2021.

“It is the people living in these communities who are making the majority of complaints,” the commissioner said. “They are telling us loud and clear to get these motorbikes out of our neighborhoods and keep them out. And the NYPD got the message. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Mayor Eric Adams told reporters he's going to ask state lawmakers to tighten the requirements to purchase motorbikes, so that potential buyers will have to show proof of insurance and registration. Otherwise, he said, people who are hurt in crashes could be on the hook for their own medical expenses.

The mayor also emphasized the importance of addressing so-called “quality of life” crimes, like illegal bike riding.

“Quality of life is everything,” he said. “It is our focus to deal with crime and the quality of life aspects, and these dirt bikes were a menace to the quality of life.”