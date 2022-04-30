When you gotta go, you gotta go. But in New York City, the question is often: Where? The five boroughs have among the fewest public bathrooms per capita of any big city in the United States.

Now some City Council members have introduced legislation that would require the Adams administration to identify at least one new restroom location per zip code within the next year.

“Restroom equity doesn’t get the attention that it deserves, but it’s a critical human rights issue,” Brooklyn Councilmember Rita Joseph, who co-sponsored the bill, wrote in a tweet.

The bill calls on the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to consider input from the public and community boards in identifying the new potties.

The pandemic underscored the bathroom emergency. With so many restaurants and businesses closed, New Yorkers relied even more on public lavatories, which are difficult to find and often in deep disrepair.