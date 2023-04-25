Gaps in New York City’s lead poisoning and prevention laws, along with a lack of enforcement by city agencies, are key factors in the thousands of children diagnosed with elevated blood-lead levels each year, according to proponents of more than half a dozen bills debated in the City Council on Tuesday. The City Council hearing came as the mayor’s office announced the appointment of a new lead czar.

Councilmembers introduced the legislation to address shortcomings that some advocates said date back to the Bloomberg administration, which is when the city’s current lead exposure protections – known as Local Law 1 of 2004 – were first enacted.

“There are still loopholes that allow lead hazards to persist,” said Councilmember Pierina Ana Sanchez, who represents areas of the Bronx, where 65% of the children were found to have elevated blood-lead levels in 2021 according to a new tracker released by the Council. “These are unacceptable realities,” she said. “We must do better.”

Among a number of new requirements, the bills would strengthen stipulations that landlords show written documentation that they’ve complied with annual inspections for deteriorated paint, which are obligated under existing law. The legislation would also speed up one provision of Local Law 1 that, when it was written nearly 20 years ago, was meant to eliminate areas of lead paint so-called “high friction” surfaces, such as doors and windows. These areas create lead dust and pose the most risk to children in the city’s aging housing stock.

Lead can cause brain damage in young children, according to the NYC health department. It’s also associated with behavioral problems, even at low doses.

Old lead paint is the most common source of exposure in New York City. While the number of kids with elevated lead levels has declined by more than 90% since Local Law 1 was enacted nearly two decades ago, over 4,200 children under six years of age had recent blood levels that exceeded the Centers for Disease Control’s current threshold, according to data provided last year to Gothamist by the NYC health department and its 2021 lead poisoning report.

“The data indicates there's still widespread non-compliance with key aspects of local law,” Matthew Chachere, an attorney with the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation who helped draft Local Law in the early 2000s, testified on Tuesday. “In fact, the health department data shows that the rate of poisoning has remained flat for the last three years. In other words, it's not declining anymore. And that's completely unprecedented in the decades of data on lead poisoning rates in New York City. So clearly more needs to be done.”

He pointed to audits of city buildings by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), which is charged with enforcing the rule, showing 90% of landlords had not conducted annual inspections for peeling paint.