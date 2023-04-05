A recent crime spike in New York City’s parks has prompted the City Council to call for more security cameras and enforcement officers in green spaces across the five boroughs.

The Council advocated for the additional safety measures in its response to Mayor Eric Adams’ proposed budget published on Monday.

The city recorded 231 crimes against people in parks from July through September last year, up from 179 during the same period of 2021, according to the preliminary Mayor’s Management Report published earlier this year. The report also shows there were 223 property crimes in parks from July through September last year, up from 175 during the same stretch of 2021.

The Council cited those figures in calling for the city to double the number of Parks Enforcement Patrol officers so there are enough “to properly patrol the city’s parkland.”

The officers are authorized to issue summonses and make arrests. The parks department currently employs one officer per 100 acres of parkland and the Council's proposal would double that figure.

Security cameras are also central to the Council’s negotiations over the parks department’s budget.

“As a measure to improve security in New York City parks, the Council calls on the Administration to include additional capital funding for security cameras in City parks,” the Council wrote in its budget response.

Parks department officials said the NYPD manages camera feeds in the city’s parks. Police officials did not immediately disclose how many cameras are currently installed in city parks.

“We are committed to making our parks greener, cleaner and safer,” said Dan Kastanis, a parks department spokesperson. “The budget conversation is just beginning, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners in government to shape the final budget as the process continues.”

The city’s budget for the next fiscal year is due at the end of June.