Is a complete federal takeover of the long troubled and lethally violent Rikers Island on the horizon?

On Tuesday, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, threatened just that.

In a letter to a judge overseeing supposed reforms at the city jail complex, Williams said that receivership — which would turn control of the jails from the city to the federal government — is an option if systemic changes aren’t made quickly.

“The jails are in a state of crisis, inmates and staff are being seriously injured, and action is desperately needed now,” Williams wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who would ultimately decide on implementing a receivership. “Our office is very concerned about whether the department and city have the ability, expertise, and will to swiftly make the changes necessary to bring true reform to this deeply troubled agency.”

Receivers can hire and fire personnel and set spending plans. They are installed temporarily before the government entity is returned to local control.

Williams said that the Department of Correction under Mayor Eric Adams has not provided information about improvements at the facility, or even sent high-level representatives to meetings with his staff to discuss improvements. He wrote that unless the department, under Commissioner Louis Molina, makes “dramatic systemic reforms,” and brings in outside corrections experts to revamp the jails, “we will be left with no other option but to seek more aggressive relief, which could involve seeking the appointment of a receiver with independent authority to implement sweeping reforms.”

The latest legal filing comes after a federal monitor issued a scathing report last month detailing worsening violence and safety issues at Rikers. Inmates miss thousands of medical appointments each month. About 30% of the workforce fails to show up to work or is otherwise unavailable for duties involving incarcerated people. And, already this year, three inmates have died; 16 held in city jails died last year.