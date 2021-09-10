Ivonne Sanchez was responding to an emergency in the Bronx when the first plane flew into the World Trade Center on 9/11. By the time the FDNY EMT was able to make it downtown, the towers had collapsed.

From that moment, she rushed to help the survivors who escaped the disaster. And for the next 10 months, she recovered the bodies of those who didn’t.

“We were just in rescue mode,” Sanchez said. “We were just trying to get all the people out quickly and safely as possible and try to figure out what was going on from there on.”

In the years after, Sanchez initially developed asthma, as did many first responders given the air pollution from the towers’ collapse. But after she retired in 2004, she developed breast cancer and had a mastectomy. The following year, the World Trade Center (WTC) Disability Law took effect across New York state and allowed people to reclassify their reasons for retirement—a procedure that could make them eligible for more benefits related to 9/11-health conditions.

According to the city, the law “established a presumption that certain disabilities for certain New York City employees were caused by rescue, recovery or clean-up operations at the WTC and entitled the employee to accidental disability retirement benefits.” That applied to any future medical condition as long as an employee had worked 40 hours or more at Ground Zero in the year after the attack and that their claim couldn’t be otherwise disproven