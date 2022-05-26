Several dozen Chipotle workers at a handful of locations across New York City plan to rally in Midtown Thursday after striking this week for a $20 minimum wage and better scheduling practices at the national fast food chain.

“Enough is enough,” Dashea Pringel, 35, told Gothamist ahead of Thursday’s rally. She’s worked at a Chipotle in Harlem for the last two and a half years and for half that time, said her manager had ignored her requests to be made a full-time employee.

“I'm a single mother who takes care of two boys. I have a whole apartment to pay for rent,” she said. “I'm just tired of living check to check, trying to keep food in my house.”

Several workers who spoke with Gothamist described having their hours suddenly cut, and being denied full-time employment, at the same time the company was hiring scores of new workers to cover additional shifts. Striking workers are angling for $20 starting pay and predictable full-time schedules for those who want them.

They’re working with union organizers at 32BJ though they haven’t formally voted to unionize. They planned to rally and march along Sixth Avenue in Midtown Thursday afternoon to mark four days of refusing to show up to work in protest.

“They just think that we are machines,” said 24-year-old Maria Romero, another striking worker at an Upper East Side Chipotle. After more than six years on the job, she said she gets just four hours of sick time per year and eight hours of vacation time per year.

“We are not animals,” she added.