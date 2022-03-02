Asian American community members rallied on Grand Street in Chinatown on Tuesday after the fourth Asian New Yorker in two months died from a violent attack.

The demonstration took place after the death of 62-year-old GuiYing Ma, who was struck in the head with a rock while sweeping her sidewalk in November and fell into a coma. Police responded to the incident and arrested 33-year-old Elisaul Perez of Brooklyn and charged him with felony assault and harassment. He could face upgraded charges.

According to a GoFundMe set up in her name, Ma came to the U.S. four years ago from Liaoning, China, and was known as “an outgoing, friendly and kind individual who took care of everyone, and insisted on giving to others even when she had very little to give.” The attack left her with permanent brain damage. She died Feb. 22.

The demonstrators held signs reading, “We Demand Real Solutions for Homeless and Mental” and, “Save Chinatown: Our Risk is Real.” Several speakers noted that homeless individuals had been connected to recent attacks and called for tougher enforcement and prevention efforts.

“We don't want to be ignored,” said Jacky Wong of Concerned Citizens of East Broadway. “Because we feel like our risk is not recognized.”

The rally took place one block from the home of Christina Yuna Lee, 35, who was murdered in February in her apartment after being followed home. Police charged Assamad Nash, 25, with her murder, and said he’d been living in a nearby shelter.