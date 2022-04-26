Public sentiment surrounding a proposal to build a new facility for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness in Chinatown came to a head on Tuesday with opponents rallying against the plan, and proponents asking the local Community Board to give it a green light.

The city has been working with the non-profit Housing Works to consider opening a facility at a former Best Western hotel located at 231 Grand St., equipped with a 24-hour drop-in center for up to 50 homeless residents, as well as private rooms for 94 people. Community leaders and advocates opposing the proposal rallied on Mott Street ahead of a Community Board 2 meeting, arguing that Chinatown had already done its part in confronting the city’s homelessness crisis with six facilities already in the area.

“It’s not about ‘NIMBY’ [not in my backyard] because we have six shelters already… I think six is enough,” Susan Lee, a former candidate for City Council and founder of the Alliance for Community Preservation and Betterment, told Gothamist after the rally. “They are not at capacity, so why not look and see why they’re not full, why are they not providing the services necessary?”

Community activist Don Lee, who was also against the proposal, said erecting more shelters will not get at the root of the issue addressing homelessness in New York City.

“Let’s solve the real problem. Let’s give the homeless what they want: permanent homes,” he said at the rally. “We’re here to fight for the homeless as well.”

Community Board 2 posted a resolution to its website ahead of Tuesday’s meeting against the drop-in shelter, adding that its Human Services Committee received testimony from Housing Works as well as hundreds of residents expressing their opposition to the plan.

The building was formerly used for non-congregate housing for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic, from spring 2020 to summer 2021.