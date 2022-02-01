Chinatown leaders, community members and elected officials gathered this week in the colorful banquet hall of Golden Unicorn Restaurant on East Broadway next to Kimlau Square, to kick off Lunar New Year festivities with Lion Dancing, traditional singing and steaming plates of shumai and Peking duck.

But along with ringing in the Year of the Tiger, the event’s organizers aimed to raise $300,000 for a newly-formed nonprofit that plans to sue the city and block the conversion of a hotel at 91 East Broadway into a 120-bed Safe Haven Shelter.

The fundraiser and suit are the latest volley in a brewing conflict over the shelter, which is pitting neighborhood groups against each other. Last week the local community board voted overwhelmingly in support of the forthcoming safe haven at its monthly meeting.

But the Concerned Citizens of East Broadway – a coalition of residents, business owners and community organizations — are fighting the plan, arguing the area is already saturated with shelters and another will put local businesses and their customers in danger.

“This is a protracted war,” Samantha Chan with the Concerned Citizens of East Broadway, told the crowd Monday. “Chinatown cannot turn into a shelter town … When our security is threatened we have no choice but to come out and resist.”

But at last week’s Community Board 3 meeting, 34 members voiced support for the project, though they were not required to vote, five members voted against and two abstained.

The board’s district manager, Susan Stetzer, said the project was something community leaders have been calling for since the bludgeonings of four homeless men on Chinatown streets in 2019.

“We don’t forget the four men who were killed in Chinatown,” Stetzer said. One of the men killed was 83-year-old Chuen Kwok, who’d spent time in the city’s shelter system but returned to the streets, Stetzer said.

“If [Mr. Kwok] had the choice of a safe haven and to be able to communicate with people in his language, he certainly would have had a better chance,” Stetzer said.