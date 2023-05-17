The weather is confused. While mid-April was uncharacteristically warm, mid-May is looking cooler than usual.

Public radio meteorologist Garett Argianas wants to make sure New Yorkers don’t get caught in the cold unprepared.

“If you're going to be out [Wednesday evening], it's a really good idea to have a jacket on because it is going to chill down as we work through the evening hours and temperatures in the city will drop back into the 40s tonight, which is pretty chilly for the middle of May,” Argianas said on Wednesday.

Temperatures on Wednesday were 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the day before, thanks to a cold front that came in overnight, Argianas said.

“The wind has been pretty gusty, too,” Argianas said. “Between about 20 and 30 mph and with temperatures near 60 or so, that does make it feel cooler as we head into [Wednesday night].”

While the city won’t get down to freezing temperatures, there is a front and freeze warning for the Hudson Valley, Northwestern New Jersey and east end of Long Island.

The city will see temperatures approaching record lows early Thursday morning in the low 40s. The lowest recorded temperature in Central Park for May 18 was 41 degrees in 1973, according to the National Weather Service.

After the dip in temperatures overnight, Thursday will look “really nice,” in the city, according to Argianas, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Things will warm up Friday, and then the weekend will get some timely rain.

“Even though the timing is not ideal, we do need the rain and it's been rather dry around here over the past couple of weeks,” Argianas said.