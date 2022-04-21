A six-year-old boy was in critical condition after falling down an elevator shaft in a Bronx cooperative building, city officials said.

Emergency responders rushed to 1235 Grand Concourse Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m. and found the boy on top of one of the elevators in the shaftway, with wounds to his head and body, according to the city's Department of Buildings and the NYPD.

The child was rushed to Harlem Hospital and then New York Presbyterian for further care, police said.

Department of Buildings inspectors at the scene were trying to figure out how the boy fell down the shaft, and it wasn't immediately clear what floor he’d fallen from, officials said.

The apartment building had 24 open DOB violations for construction work occurring without a permit and failure to maintain the building’s facade, among other charges.

The building had received 42 violations for its three elevators over the years, according to city records, though the most recent inspection in 2021 found no defects.