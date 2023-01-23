Chase Bank cited “rising crime and vagrancy” to explain why it had recently decided to cut back the hours of some ATMs previously open 24 hours a day. “Our apologies,” the bank tweeted at a frustrated customer who was surprised to find a closed ATM last week. “We decide to close several ATM vestibules at 5PM or 6PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules.”

It’s unclear exactly how many Chase bank ATMs across the city had curtailed hours. A spokesperson for Chase, Jerry Dubrowski, said that since November, individual branches had been adjusting their hours based on local circumstances. He declined to comment on specific incidents, but said Chase locations in cities beyond New York had taken similar steps. The bank saw one particularly jarring incident in the summer of 2021, where a customer was attacked with a hatchet inside a Lower Manhattan vestibule. Dubrowski said overall, a small number of ATMs had their hours reduced, but he declined to say how many. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” Dubrowski said. “Many of our ATMs remain open 24 hours.” Sunny Ng, a 37-year-old software engineer, noticed the reduced hours at ATMs in Williamsburg and Fort Greene.